James C. "Jimmy" Wilson Jr.
James C. Wilson Jr. "Jimmy"

Boiling Springs, SC - James Carlton Wilson Jr., 76, of Boiling Springs, SC, departed this earth and entered heaven's gates on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born July 7, 1944, in Greenville, SC he was the son of the late Jamie Carlton Wilson and Nell Suber Wilson.

A graduate of Greenville High School, Jimmy received an accounting degree from the University of South Carolina. He dearly loved his work family at J M Smith where he was a retired Chief Financial Officer. Jimmy loved sports, reading and serving on numerous charities and committees. He was very active in his church, Boiling Springs First Baptist and will be mostly remembered for his smile. Jimmy always had a smile for everyone.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Judy Marie Taylor, who he married on January 2, 1965; children, Tracy Tate and husband Derald, David Wilson and wife Barbie, Beth Newman and husband Jason. Jimmy will be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Cody Tate and wife Annie, Ellie, Emily and Westley Jennings, Grant, Gaines and Grace Wilson; Reese and Reagan Newman and brother, Ronald Wilson.

Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM conducted by The Rev. Dr. Hank Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jimmy to your church or a charity of one's choice.

The family especially wishes to thank the Critical Care Unit at Spartanburg Medical Center for the care they provided for Jimmy.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel




Published in The Greenville News on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
September 2, 2020
September 1, 2020
We met Jim when our son Jason married dear Beth and we couldn’t have asked for a better father-in-law for him. We will remember this good man most for his gentle demeanor and kind heart. He will be missed by so many and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family.

Carl and Ginger Newman
Carl and Ginger Newman
Friend
