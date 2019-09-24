|
James Carl Henderson, Sr.
Simpsonville - "A man preaches his funeral as he lived." Our beloved Jimpa died peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with leukemia on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Born James Carl Henderson on February 26, 1937, he was the son of the late William Carl and Beatrice Cox Henderson.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolly, whom he met as students at Mauldin High School.
Jimpa was a 1961 graduate of Clemson University and enjoyed a successful career at Davis Electrical Constructors in Greenville. A lifelong member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Jimpa was known as a trusted advisor and man of faith. He was a natural athlete and could often be found enjoying a round of golf at Holly Tree Country Club. Jimpa will be remembered for his sense of humor, wide grin, and his knack for winning the pot while playing "99" with his family.
In addition to his wife, Jimpa is survived by his daughter Vickie Parham (Mike), his son Jimmy Henderson (Susan), his sister Charlotte Roberts (J.W.), and his brother Tom Henderson (Cindy). Jimpa and Dolla were devoted grandparents to Lauren Stoddard (Andrew), Kellyn Finlay (Jordan), Stephen Parham (Hanna), and Kelly Parham. Carlyn, Blakely, Jonah, Russell, and Davis were beloved great-grandchildren. Jimpa was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Elizabeth Cull, Sue Dean, and the team at Prisma Health Cancer Institute.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Rocky Creek Baptist Church, with visitation to follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Entombment will be at 2:00 p.m. in the Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Forever Young Seniors at Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 1801 Woodruff Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 24, 2019