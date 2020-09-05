James Carter Bagwell
Mauldin - James "Jim" Carter Bagwell, of Mauldin, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, September 4, 2020.
Born July 6, 1931, Jim was the devoted and loving husband for 63 years to the late Louise King Bagwell. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, pre-deceased by John W. Bagwell, father, Majorie Burrell Bagwell, mother, and Cecil Brown and Hattie Woods, sisters.
Jim was raised in the Roper Mountain Rd / Bagwell Rd area. Upon graduation, he soon embarked on a 27-year career in the U.S. Air Force, then married the love of his life, Louise King. The service took them and their growing family from Texas, to Donaldson, to Saudi Arabia, then to Florida and on to Alaska, West Germany, Texas, North Carolina and back to Texas to finish out his career.
Upon retirement, Senior Master Sargent Bagwell, and family then returned to Mauldin. Jim took a management position with TAS Communications, ultimately purchasing the Greenville, Spartanburg and Columbia offices. He successfully grew and ran the company until his retirement in 2003. Impeccable integrity, fair business practices and a sometimes over-the-top concern for his employees were some of the ingredients of a satisfying success.
He was an active member of Mauldin United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Bill Burdette men's Sunday School Class for decades, a member of the 4 P's (helping church members and community members alike at their homes), but was particularly involved in fundraising, procurement and installation of stained-glass windows in the Main Sanctuary, and the renovation of the sanctuary in 2006. Along with his late wife, Louise, they were awarded the Heritage Award for a lifetime of service and dedication to MUMC.
Mr. Bagwell also served on the City of Mauldin Zoning Board of Appeals; as President of the Golden Strip Civitan Club; as a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board at Upstate Better Business Bureau; as President and Board of Directors member of the Southeast Telecommunications Association; and as a member of the Board of the International Association of Telecommunications Companies. He was also a Mason, and Life Member at the Luftbrucke Lodge No. 838 in Wiesbaden, Germany.
Jim was most happy when surrounded by the true treasure of his life, his late wife of 63 years Louise, his three children, his three grandchildren, Amy Kearse (Scott) of Fountain Inn, Holli Blankinship (William) of Laurens and Evin Wilson (Jamin) of Simpsonville, and his eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild ALL of whom LOVED their PAPA JIM.
He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Switzer (Lewis) of Mauldin, Kathie Wilson (Pete) of Simpsonville, and his son Stan Bagwell of Greenville.
He "basked" in the torment his beloved game of golf constantly brought him. He greatly enjoyed the time he spent golfing and the buddies he played with. Everyone always had a good time around Jim. Joyful, caring, loving, jokester to the end!
The family would like to thank the professional, loving staff of The Springs of Simpsonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 123 Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607; or to the MUMC Mission Endowment Fund or MUMC Youth Activity Fund at Mauldin United Methodist Church, 100 E. Butler Road, Mauldin, SC 29662.
Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for public distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. For those who wish to pay their respects, the Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 7, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast Chapel. Burial will follow immediately after in Mauldin United Methodist Church cemetery.
The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask unless you are unable to do so.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.