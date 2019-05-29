Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Pickens, SC
View Map
James D. Fowler


1941 - 2019
James D. Fowler Obituary
James D. Fowler

North Augusta - James D. Fowler entered into rest Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Mr. Fowler was a native of Pickens, South Carolina. He proudly served his Country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife, Ann Parrott Fowler, and two children, Elizabeth (Jason) Graves and James R. (Stephanie) Fowler. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Christian Perez, Connor Graves, Ashlynn Holliman, and Zoe Fowler.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Augusta Warrior Project: 701 Greene Street Suite 104 Augusta, GA 30901.

A small memorial service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, South Carolina. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 29, 2019
