James D. Fowler
North Augusta - James D. Fowler entered into rest Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Mr. Fowler was a native of Pickens, South Carolina. He proudly served his Country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife, Ann Parrott Fowler, and two children, Elizabeth (Jason) Graves and James R. (Stephanie) Fowler. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Christian Perez, Connor Graves, Ashlynn Holliman, and Zoe Fowler.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Augusta Warrior Project: 701 Greene Street Suite 104 Augusta, GA 30901.
A small memorial service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, South Carolina. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 29, 2019