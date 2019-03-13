|
James David "Jimmy" Woods
Greenville - James David "Jimmy" Woods, 67, husband of Bobbie Alexander Woods, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Mr. Woods was born in Laurens to Jerryleen Babb Woods and the late James Thomas "Did" Woods. He retired from Greenville County Schools and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. Jimmy was an artist with natural drawing abilities and he was a collector of comic books.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are two sisters, Joanne Smith and husband Wesley, and Lynn W. Clyborne; two nephews, Mac Rampey and wife Chelsea, and Blake Clyborne and wife Lesli; two nieces, Kelly Jenko and husband Kevin, and Anna Kate Ballinger and husband David; three great-nephews, Finn Clyborne, Luke Clyborne, and Banks Rampey; and his beloved cats Gracie and Rascal. He was predeceased by a former wife, Shelby Jean Baldwin Woods.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Fletcher Funeral Service.
A Celebration of Jimmy's Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 1762 Greenpond Road, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 13, 2019