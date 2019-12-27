|
James Donald Shelton
Madison - James Donald Shelton, 87, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Eden United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Born December 6, 1931, in Rockingham County, he was the youngest son of seven children of the late Mary Lou Flynn and Henry Evan Shelton. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, stationed in Germany, and he graduated from Wake Forest College with a Master's Degree in Business. Don was a talented golfer, 1970s semi-pro. He loved his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Betty Nunn Shelton,. They celebrated 60 years of marriage and were married in the Wake Forest Chapel. He is also survived by his son, Don Shelton of Greenville, South Carolina; daughter, Joanna Shelton Morgan and son-in-law, John D. Morgan of Greenville, South Carolina; sister, Wilma Fontaine, of the late Phil Fontaine IV of Kernersville, sister & brother-in-law, Connie and Claude Hopper of Madison, and sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Julia and Roger Caudle of Winston-Salem.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wake Forest Fund, PO Box 7227, Winston-Salem, NC 27109 or may also be made to Mental Health Champions of Greenville, c/o Alexandra Beavers, 880 South Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 4F, Greenville, SC 29607. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
