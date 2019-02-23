|
Dr. James E. Barnett, Sr.
Marietta, SC - Dr. James E. Barnett,Sr., 92, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock Monday afternoon February 25, 2019 at Travelers Rest United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM Monday at the church prior to the service.
Onlines condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 23, 2019