The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Travelers Rest United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Travelers Rest United Methodist Church
Dr. James E. Barnett Sr.


Dr. James E. Barnett, Sr.

Marietta, SC - Dr. James E. Barnett,Sr., 92, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock Monday afternoon February 25, 2019 at Travelers Rest United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM Monday at the church prior to the service.

Onlines condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 23, 2019
