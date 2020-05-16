|
|
Dr. James E. Bulloch
Anderson - Dr. James Everett Bulloch, DVM, 60, of 315 Shackleburg Road Anderson, SC, passed on away Friday, May 15, 2020.
Born in Monroe, Louisiana on January 29, 1960, a son of the late Everett Ray Bulloch and Faye (Gorton) Bulloch of Monroe, Louisiana and was the husband of Jackie (Josey) Bulloch.
Dr. Bulloch was the owner Palmetto Animal Hospital in Williamston, South Carolina. He was a Graduate of the LSU School of Veterinarian Medicine, LSU Alumni, member of the South Carolina Association of Veterinarian Medicine and the American Veterinarian Medical Association.
In addition to his mother and his wife, he is also survived by two daughters, Landon Rae Bulloch, MD of Charlotte, North Carolina and Logan Mackenzie Bulloch who recently graduated from Clemson University with a BA Degree in Science and Mechanical Engineering; one brother, Charles Bulloch, of Monroe, LA; three sisters, Robbie Lively and her husband Donnie, Barbara Bulloch and Dorothy Bulloch and her husband Terry all of Monroe, LA; mother-in-law, Brinda Josey, father-in-law, Henry E. Josey, Jr.; brother-in-law, Kip Josey and his wife Lisa; niece, Kailey Josey and nephew, Cale Josey along with many other nieces and nephews and his Palmetto Animal Hospital Family, Angie, Sonya, Buddy, Tina D., Kayla, Sharon, Chloe, Dr. DiMascio, Dr. Lambert, Tina L. and Jerry.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Grits and Groceries, 2440 Due West Hwy., Belton, SC 29627 with Rev. Clarence Howard and Dr. Mike Eaves, DVM officiating. The family will also offer a time of reflection for anyone who would like to say a few words.
CDC guide lines for restaurants and safe social distancing will be in place.
The family would like for anyone attending the service to please wear LSU purple and gold in memory of Dr. Bulloch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Palmetto Animal Rescue 10 Roberts Blvd. Williamston, SC 29697.
Published in The Greenville News from May 16 to May 17, 2020