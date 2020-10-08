James E. ShellGreenville - Mr. James Earl Shell, 67, of Greenville, passed Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Prisma Health Upstate. He was a son of the late Walter A. and Ida Mae Harper Shell.Surviving: three daughters, Tamara Griffin, Timberly Griffin, both of Greenville, SC and Noshuwa (Quatavious) Cato of Columbia, SC; four sisters, Annie Scott of Easley, SC, Jewel (Nathan) Blakely of Greenville, SC Wanda Shell of Simpsonville, SC and Sandra Bolden of Mauldin, SC; five brothers, Anthony (Gail) Shell of Mauldin, SC, Christopher Shell and Ray Allen Shell of Greenville, Bruce Shell of Mauldin, SC, Walter Shell of Kleen, Texas and Nathanial Shell of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral Service: Wednesday October 14, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Watkins Garrett and Woods Mortuary with burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.