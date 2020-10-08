1/
James E. Shell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Shell

Greenville - Mr. James Earl Shell, 67, of Greenville, passed Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Prisma Health Upstate. He was a son of the late Walter A. and Ida Mae Harper Shell.

Surviving: three daughters, Tamara Griffin, Timberly Griffin, both of Greenville, SC and Noshuwa (Quatavious) Cato of Columbia, SC; four sisters, Annie Scott of Easley, SC, Jewel (Nathan) Blakely of Greenville, SC Wanda Shell of Simpsonville, SC and Sandra Bolden of Mauldin, SC; five brothers, Anthony (Gail) Shell of Mauldin, SC, Christopher Shell and Ray Allen Shell of Greenville, Bruce Shell of Mauldin, SC, Walter Shell of Kleen, Texas and Nathanial Shell of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Wednesday October 14, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Watkins Garrett and Woods Mortuary with burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved