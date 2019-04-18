James Earle Roberson, Sr.



Greenville - James Earle Roberson, 89, of 107 Hiawatha Drive passed away Apr. 12, 2019.



Born in Greenville on Sept. 2, 1929, he graduated from Greenville High School and Georgia Tech, where he received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering.



He was predeceased by parents Jimmie T. and Allene Corbett Roberson, and brother Sammie Roberson.



Jim served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a service and sales engineer for Babcock and Wilcox in Atlanta, where he met his wife, Katherine Coiner. They moved to Cincinnati and then Birmingham, where he was an industrial power plant designer for Rust Engineering.



He joined J.E. Sirrine Co. in 1965 where he managed the EPA's national study of the US Pulp and Paper Industry. He was promoted to VP of Business Development and later managed Sirrine's Portland, OR office. He also served as Manager of Industrial Development for Stone and Webster in Boston and Atlanta.



Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathy, and their children, Janet (Steve) Sumner of Greenville; Jayroe (Brian) Wurst of Charleston; Julie Wolfe of Seneca; and James (Catherine) Roberson of Knoxville. As well as son-in-law, Jason Wolfe and grandchildren: Michael Wurst; Caroline, Samantha and Jake Wolfe; William and Anna Roberson; and step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Matt) Fager and Will Sumner.



A memorial service will be held Sat., Apr. 20 at 1:30 pm at John Knox Presbyterian Church, with visitation following.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church, 35 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC 29615 or the .



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019