James Edmond Parkhill Sr



Greenville - James Edmond Parkhill Sr., 89, of Greenville, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Tower Ambrose Parkhill and Mabel McConnell Parkhill.



James graduated from Quincy High School in IL and moved to Greenville to attend Bob Jones University. He then met Shirley Dean and later married in August 1949. She passed away May 17, 2014. He retired from Wunda Weve Carpets. After retirement, he started Jim Parkhill Improvements. He was a member of Hope Hill Presbyterian Church. He loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time with his family, his dog, Butch, hunting, the great outdoors, gardening, and wood working.



James is survived by his daughter, roomie, and dedicated care giver, Terrie Dean Parkhill of Greenville; his son, James Parkhill Jr. (BJ) of Naples, FL; his brother, Philip S. Parkhill (Joan) of Quincy, IL; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his loyal, devoted boxer, Butch Parkhill.



In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is predeceased by his infant sister, Mary Beth.



Funeral services will be held at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive on Tuesday, July 9th at 12 noon with Rev. Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



The family wishes to thank Judy Bikas for her great care, love, and support for their father. Also, Nurse Michelle with Interim Hospice and care givers from Comfort Keepers for their outstanding care.



Those desiring may send memorials to Auction for a Kaws; Keli Miller at 301 Haywood Centre, Greenville SC 29607 or to Hope Presbyterian Church, 20 Sharon Drive, Greenville SC 29607.



Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive; online tributes at:



mackeymortuary.com. Published in The Greenville News from July 6 to July 8, 2019