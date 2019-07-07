James Edmond Parkhill Sr., 89, of Greenville, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Tower Ambrose Parkhill and Mabel McConnell Parkhill.

James graduated from Quincy High School in Quincy, IL and moved to Greenville to attend Bob Jones University. He then met Shirley Dean and later they married in August 1949. She passed away May 17, 2014. He retired as a purchasing agent for Wunda Weve Carpets. After retirement, he was the owner and operator of Jim Parkhill Home Improvement. He was a charter member and an Elder of Hope Presbyterian Church. He loved the Lord, his family, his dog Butch, deer hunting, gardening, wood working, and telling stories of his life.

James is survived by his daughter, "roomie", and dedicated caregiver, Terri Dean Parkhill of Greenville; his son, James Parkhill Jr. (BJ) of Naples, FL; his brother, Philip S. Parkhill (Joan) of Quincy, IL; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his loyal, devoted boxer, Butch Parkhill.

In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is predeceased by his infant sister, Mary Beth.

Funeral services will be held at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive on Tuesday, July 9th at 12:00pm with Rev. Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 11:00am to 11:45am.

The family wishes to thank Judy Bikas for her great care, love, and support for their father. Also, Nurse Michelle with Interim Hospice and caregivers from Comfort Keepers for their outstanding care.

Those desiring may send memorials to Auction for a Kaws; Keli Miller at 301 Haywood Centre, Greenville SC 29607 or to Hope Presbyterian Church, 20 Sharon Drive, Greenville SC 29607, or flowers may be sent to the family at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive; online tributes at MackeyMortuary.com. Published in The Greenville News from July 7 to July 8, 2019