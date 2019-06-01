Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dials United Methodist Church
11828 Highway 101
South Gray Court, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Dials United Methodist Church
11828 Highway 101
South Gray Court, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward "Jimmy" Armstrong Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Edward "Jimmy" Armstrong Sr. Obituary
James "Jimmy" Edward Armstrong Sr.

Gray Court - James "Jimmy" Edward Armstrong Sr., 78, of Gray Court passed away at his home on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Jimmy, a 1958 graduate of Gray Court-Owings High School, U.S. Army veteran, a longtime employee of Vulcan Materials, and known to many Upstate race fans as "Little Red". He was a member of the Gray Court-Owings Historical Society, Co-founder of Gray Court's Pioneer Day, and member of Dials United Methodist Church. He gave an 1800's log cabin to the Joe Adair Center for children in Laurens to benefit S.C. history.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sarah Jane Limehouse Armstrong; a son, James Edward Armstrong, Jr. and Jennifer (wife) of Anderson; one beloved "Little fella" grandson, James Edward Armstrong III; and one special cousin, Rose Blackstone. He is predeceased by his mother, Ethel Armstrong and sister in-law, Ginger Limehouse Henton.

A celebration of Jimmy's life will be 3pm Sunday at Dials United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Forest Mixon and Rev. Gene Curry. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 2-3pm. Memorials may be made to Dials United Methodist Church 11828 Highway 101 South Gray Court, SC 29645

Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fletcher Funeral Service
Download Now