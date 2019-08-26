Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Resources
James Edward Culbertson Obituary
James Edward Culbertson

Simpsonville - James Edward "Ed" Culbertson, 60, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Wesley C. and Betty Sue Culbertson.

Ed was a member of First Baptist Church, Simpsonville. He was the co-owner of Greenville Car Wash, which was the only place he had ever worked. Ed loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hiking.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers, Bruce Culbertson and his wife, Dee, of Simpsonville, and Don Culbertson and his wife, Annette, of Easley; stepson, Shannon Edge and his wife, Teresa, and their children Matthew James and Sarah Nicole of Grandville, MI; and niece, Emily Culbertson.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Southeast Chapel.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Simpsonville, 3 Hedge Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
