Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
More Obituaries for James McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Eugene "Gene" McDaniel


1937 - 2019
James Eugene "Gene" McDaniel Obituary
James Eugene "Gene" McDaniel

Greenwood - James Eugene "Gene" McDaniel, 81, husband of Audrey Fender McDaniel, died Friday, June 28, 2019.

Lt. Col. McDaniel retired from the US Army and the SC National Guard after more than 25 years of service. He served as State Commander for the American Legion of South Carolina as well as a Past Commander of American Legion Post 20.

Services: 4 PM Sunday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Burial with Full Military Honors to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation: 3 to 4 before the service.

Memorials: First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 2107 Mt. Moriah Rd, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.

www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019
