James F> Ford
Greer - James Franklin Ford, 77, passed away on June 10, 2019 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Louis White and Mary Jane Grubbs Ford, he was a retired employee of Hickory Springs Manufacturing, a US Army Veteran and a member of Burnsview Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Annette Paris Ford of the home; two sons, Greg Ford (Robbie) and Jamie Ford (Shannon) all of Greer; two sisters, Mary Lou Church (David) of Inman and Martha Vaughn (Dilliard) of Greer; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Tim Huckabee. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Burnsview Baptist Church, 9690 Reidville Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 12, 2019