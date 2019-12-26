Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
James F. Hamill Obituary
James F. Hamill

Greenville - James F. Hamill, 91, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife Catherine Hamill, and son, Kenneth Hamill (Pat); brother, Perry Hamill; three grandchildren: Kaylin E Hamill, Jordan R. Hamill and Mackenzie C Hamill.

James was born in Sturgis, MS to the late Morris Franklin and Clara Mae Hamill; he served and retired from the US Air Force. James was also retired from US Postal Service and a member of Lee Road Methodist Church. James was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Visitation will be at 12:30- 1:45 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Mackey at Century Drive, Greenville, SC, followed by a funeral service at 2:00PM, conducted by Reverend Doug Gilliland. Committal service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , American Cancer Association or to a .

Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
