Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
James Francis Fisher

James Francis Fisher Obituary
James Francis Fisher

Greenville - James Francis Fisher, 82, husband of Carol Ann Martin Fisher, of Greenville, S.C., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Born in Hornell, N.Y., he was a son of the late George Leroy Fisher and Camilla Edith Belts Fisher.

Jim retired as International VP from Ferro Corporation after 40 years of service. Upon retirement, Jim and Carol moved to Hilton Head Island, S.C. where they were members of St. Andrew by the Sea UMC. Jim was a faithful volunteer with the church's soup kitchen and church fundraisers. He enjoyed playing golf, working with Habitat for Humanity, building houses and serving as a board member. Jim and Carol became members of Aldersgate UMC after moving to Greenville, S.C. His greatest joy in life was being with his family and giving back to his community.

In addition to his loving wife of 60 years, Carol, he is survived by a daughter, Kathy Gutta (Rick) of Greenville, S.C.; a son, David Fisher (Elissa) of Roswell, G.A.; five grandchildren, Rebecca Rooney (John), Michael Gutta (Christina), Caroline Fisher, Catherine Fisher, and Alexandra Fisher; a great grandson, William Rooney; and his brother, John Fisher (Beth) of Tempe, A.Z.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Fisher.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends are encouraged to go to www.thomasmcafee.com and click on the "Hugs from Home" link at the top of the page to leave condolence messages for the family.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News from May 2 to May 3, 2020
