Greenville - James G Elvington, son of Fred Elvington and Elizabeth Grantham Elvington died February 15, 2020. He was born 5-25-1928. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Evelyn Elvington and Sarah Alice Mitchell and 3 brothers, Harry, Billy and Dale. He is survived by one brother Wayne, and many nieces and nephews.

Jim grew up in Lake View, SC and graduated from the University of SC. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He lived most of his adulthood in Greenville, SC.

A private service will be held in Lake View, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
