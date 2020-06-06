James H. Poteat



Greer - James H. Poteat, 83, widower of Joan Brigman Poteat, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 4, 2020.



Mr. Poteat was born in Greenville to the late James Ansel "Mutt" Poteat and Effie Stewart Poteat. He was a member of Airport Baptist Church and a US Navy veteran. James enjoyed softball and country music. He was a NASCAR fan and collected Jeff Gordon memorabilia.



Surviving are a son, Scot Poteat (Tammie); a daughter, Roxanne Garrett (Jeff Daniels); a sister; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased a son, Jonathan "Andy" Poteat and three sisters.



Graveside Services will be 1pm Tuesday at Graceland East Memorial Park.



Fletcher Funeral Service









