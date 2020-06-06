James H. Poteat
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Poteat

Greer - James H. Poteat, 83, widower of Joan Brigman Poteat, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Mr. Poteat was born in Greenville to the late James Ansel "Mutt" Poteat and Effie Stewart Poteat. He was a member of Airport Baptist Church and a US Navy veteran. James enjoyed softball and country music. He was a NASCAR fan and collected Jeff Gordon memorabilia.

Surviving are a son, Scot Poteat (Tammie); a daughter, Roxanne Garrett (Jeff Daniels); a sister; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased a son, Jonathan "Andy" Poteat and three sisters.

Graveside Services will be 1pm Tuesday at Graceland East Memorial Park.

Fletcher Funeral Service




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved