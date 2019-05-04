|
|
James H. Smith
Arlington, TX - James H. Smith, age 75, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 with his wife by his side. Jim was born on January 7, 1944 to Walter and Margaret Smith. He was raised in the oil fields and loved bring a Texan. He graduated with a BS degree in Physics from Furman University in SC. Jim proudly served his country in the Army and felt it was an honor to serve. His Vietnam experiences and awarded Purple Heart shaped his future, enabling him to continue to serve at the Veteran's Administration, retiring after 35 years. In 1980, he married his current wife, Lynn. Jim loved photography, woodworking, the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, country music and volunteering with his fellow veterans. He celebrated 23 years as a friend of Bill W.
Jim is survived by his wife Lynn, his daughter DeAnna Smith Moorhouse and husband John Moorhouse, grand children Codi, John and Anna Grace Moorhouse, Elaine Carson Smith, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and fur baby, Wheeler. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and fellow veterans and fur babies.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 6th at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Inurnment and military honors will follow at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund, the , or a or deed of kindness to others.
Published in The Greenville News on May 4, 2019