James H. Weaver
Greer - James Hugh Weaver, 77, widower of Joan Francis Tidmarsh Weaver, passed away May 9, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late James Oscar and Ruth L. Owens Weaver; a retired employee of 30+ years of GE Gas Turbine, a retired veteran of 20+ years with the US Army and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are one son, Jeff Weaver (Leigh) of Gilbert; one daughter, Charlotte Weaver Parker of Taylors, four grandchildren, Greg Weaver (Andrea) of Greer, Jennifer Ross (Dustin) of Taylors, Lauren Parker of Greenville and Chris Parker of Taylors; six great-grandchildren; special niece, Lynn Smith (Paul) of Taylors; two great nephews, Taylor Smith and Stewart Smith; one great niece, Anna Smith and his beloved dog, Minnie.
He was predeceased by one brother, Samuel Weaver.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Keith Kelly. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be forwarded to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Greenville News on May 12, 2019