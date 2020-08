James Haines Marks, Jr.Greer - James Haines Marks, Jr. of River Oaks, beloved husband of Barbara Easton Marks died August 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Elizabeth Dunsford Marks and James Haines Marks.Born January 3, 1938 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Mr. Marks attended Greenbriar Military School in Lewisburg, West Virginia and graduated from the University School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Salem College in Salem, West Virginia. An Industrial Arts and Drivers Education teacher in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, Mr. Marks retired to Greenville, South Carolina in 1995 where he established his Air Tool Service business.Mr. Marks was a member of Christ Church, St. Peter's Parish, in Easton, Maryland.In addition to his wife of 60 years, Barbara Easton Marks, Mr. Marks is survived by daughter, Kristine Marks Natterstad and son-in-law Eddy Lyder Natterstad of Greer, South Carolina, and son, Scott Easton Marks and daughter-in-law Alice Elizabeth Marks of Greenville, South Carolina; sister, Janet Marks Baton of Marco Island, Florida and Ross Mountain, Pennsylvania and brother, William Bruce Marks of Wexford, Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Andrew Eddy Natterstad of Greer, South Carolina, Tomas Scott Natterstad of San Diego, California, Jonathan Lewis Natterstad of Denver, Colorado, Anna Natterstad Geurkink and husband David of Greenville, South Carolina and Nicolas James Natterstad of Greer, South Carolina.A memorial service will be private and burial will be in Sewickley Cemetery, Sewickley, Pennsylvania.Memorials may be made to the Eastside High School Basketball Program, 1300 Brushy Creek Road, Taylors, South Carolina, 29687Arrangements by Mackey at Century Drive, Greenville, South Carolina.