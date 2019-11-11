Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
James "Ron" Hall

James "Ron" Hall Obituary
James "Ron" Hall

Easley - James Robert Hall (Ron), 71, husband of Linda Hall, of Easley, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

A native of Greenville he was the son of the late Lewis and Bernice Evans Hall. He retired from Judson Textile Mill and was an avid SC Gamecock fan and Carolina Panthers fan.

In addition to his loving wife of 49 years, he is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Pitts (James), of Westminster, and Jennifer Leigh Hall, of Six Mile; six grandchildren, Chris Trotter (Megan), Cory Trotter (Tabatha), McKenzie McClure, Reign Gilstrap, Kaleb Pitts and Kameron Pitts; three great grandchildren, Emily Trotter, Logan Trotter and Zaiden Keeler; siblings, Marshal Hall (Faye), of Easley and Elaine Krue (Jerry), of Alabama.

Ron was preceded in death by siblings, Joan Southern, Bob Hall and Bill Hall.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 o'clock noon in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.

Condolences made be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
