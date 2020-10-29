James Hardy "Chip" Price, III
Greenville - James Hardy "Chip" Price, III, of Greenville, passed away at Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina on September 12, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Honorable James "Jim" Price Jr. and the late Mrs. Celeste Rogers Price.
Chip is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Jane Sullivan Price; a sister Bruce Price Reynolds of Travelers Rest; son Jason Brian Weathers and his wife Esther; son James Hardy Price, IV, and his wife, Noelle; daughter Elizabeth Powers Quattlebaum and her husband Adam, all of Greenville; four grandchildren: Isabel Grace Weathers, Mia Celeste Price, James Hardy Price, V, and Frank Lewis Quattlebaum; and one granddaughter-to-be.
Chip graduated from Greenville High School in 1968. He then attended the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law where he graduated in 1975. Chip worked as a prosecutor for three years before opening his own law practice in 1979. He took pride in practicing law with his son, James, and daughter, Powers, up until his death.
Chip had an imposing stature and presence but was known for his kind and generous heart. He mentored countless attorneys, volunteered regularly at Triune Mercy Center, served on the board of Special Olympics
South Carolina, and created a holiday feast yearly for Shepherd's Gate shelter for women and children.
Chip was interested in American battlefield preservation, college basketball, music, and trains, but his family (dogs included) was his greatest joy. He was the utmost example of what a son, husband, father, and grandfather should be.
A celebration of life will held in the future once it is safe to do so. Donations in Chip's honor may be made to Triune Mercy Center, Special Olympics
South Carolina, American Battlefield Trust, or Shepherd's Gate.