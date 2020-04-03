|
James "Red" Heatherly
Iva - James Kenneth "Red" Heatherly, 76, husband of Sue Ellison, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Born in Belton, he was a son of the late Haud and Louise Garrett Heatherly.
He previously served in the United States Air Force and was a Mason. He retired from Celanese Corporation after 30 plus years of service as a maintenance supervisor.
He is survived by his three daughters: Debbie Dodgens, Susan Arnold, and Kathy Heatherly. He is also survived by his uncle, Franklin Garrett, along with 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 6, at 2 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020