James Hugh Crawley



Simpsonville - James Hugh Crawley, 95, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 and joined his wife, Alleene Barker Crawley, in heaven.



Hugh was born on July 23, 1923 in Chesnee, SC to the late Dora Sams and Samuel Otice Crawley. After graduating high school, he attended Clemson University, simultaneously working in the Civilian Conservation Corps. He left Clemson partially through his studies to join the U.S. Army in 1943, serving during World War II. While serving at Greenville Army Air Base (later Donaldson Air Force Base), he met Alleene and they married in 1948.



After leaving the Army, he later joined New York Life Insurance and worked as an insurance agent for 53 years. Based in Greenville and Simpsonville, SC, he and Alleene raised their three children. He was a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table, which is recognized as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.



Hugh was a past commander of the American Legion, Fountain Inn Post; past president of the Greenville Life Underwriters Association; a lifetime member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and National Rifle Association; and a former member of the Greenville Lions Club and Mauldin Rotary Club. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and a former member of Augusta Heights Baptist Church.



He will be remembered for his love for his family, his knowledge and love for history, and as a lifelong Clemson fan.



He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Crawley Thompson and Anne Crawley Lewis (Sayle) of Simpsonville; a son, Stuart Winston Crawley, MD (Debbie) of Starr; four grandchildren, Brian Thompson, MD, Caroline Thompson Greer, Kacie Lewis Forrest, and Brent Lewis; and five great-granddaughters.



His family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at NHC Healthcare, Mauldin who cared for him in the last years of his life, especially to Carrie Turnquist for her extraordinary loving care.



A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Greenville. The memorial service will follow in the same location at 12:00 p.m., with interment to follow in Springwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 213 W. Curtis Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681 or Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 W. Earle Street, Greenville, SC 29609.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary