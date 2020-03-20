Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
James Hughes

James Hughes Obituary
Piedmont - James Clarence Hughes Jr., 80, husband of the late Shirley Drawdy Hughes, died Friday, March 13, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late James "Pick" and Edith White Hughes.

Mr. Hughes retired from Hoechst Celanese Corporation and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by son James Hughes III, and wife, Laurie Hughes; grandchild, Allen Hughes; and sister, Shirley Hughes Staton.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Charlie Hughes.

Due to current events, a private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
