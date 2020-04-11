Services
Greenville - On Thursday, April 9, 2020 James Junior Hughes was reunited with the love of his life, Jean Lankford Hughes.

Born in Walhalla, SC to parents JB Hughes, Jr. and Edna Heaton Hughes, he was the oldest of four children. He was preceded in death by siblings, Martha Castell, Brenda Owens and Morris Hughes.

James proudly served in the U.S. Army and fought for 1 year in the Vietnam War. He earned 3 purple hearts but only accepted 2 of them.

James and Jean had 1 daughter, Kimberly, who they devoted their life to while providing a love filled home. James and Jean were married for 53 years before her death. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Encouragers Sunday School Class. James worked at RC Cola from the mid-1960s until his retirement.

His granddaughter, Lili Renault, was the sunshine of his life. From the time she was born, she was beside him in everything that he did. She was always with her Papa and baby.

He leaves a family and chosen family that love him deeply including daughter, Kimberly Hughes (Dusty Martin); daughters, Pam Gardner, Suzanne (Darrell) Knight, Sharon (Randy) Ellis, and Jan (Tim) Tennis; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

James leaves many to grieve his loss. He truly had a life well lived. He gave all his love to those around him. His faith in Christ showed in everything he did, and he was an example to all of how a life should be built - one of love, faith, and strength. May his works on this Earth speak for him. James is now back in the arms of his love, Jean. They are laughing and joking and dancing the streets of gold arm in arm.

A private family graveside service will be held in Graceland West Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
