James K. "Jim" Taylor

James K. "Jim" Taylor Obituary
James "Jim" K. Taylor

Greer - James "Jim" Kenneth Taylor, 83, passed away January 8, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late Gettis Robert and Edna Guffey Taylor, he served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, was a retired employee of Spec Fab and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Esther Vaughn Taylor of the home; a son, Kenneth Taylor (Mende) of Greer; one brother, Bob Taylor of Taylors; a sister, Sue Copeland of Greer; and three grandchildren, Zachery Taylor, Hannah Stout and Kendall Taylor.

Mr. Taylor was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Elaine Ross and three brothers, Billy, Don and Charles Taylor.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard and Rev. Mark Vaughn. Burial will be private.

Honorary escort will be the James Crocker Sunday School Class of Fairview Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held 9:45-11:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.

The family is at the home of his sister, Sue Copeland.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church Foundation for the Future, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, South Carolina 29651 or Greer Community Ministries, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, South Carolina 29652

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
