Greenville - James Kelly Dixon, MD, 86, beloved physician, husband, father, and grandfather died June 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Known for his integrity, intelligence, patience, curiosity, generosity, and kindness, he had an easy subtle sense of humor that would sneak up on you. Kelly leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Nancie Englund Dixon; a daughter Karen Dixon and her husband, Essam Moussa, and their daughters, Sara and Lara; and a son David Kelly Dixon and his wife Melanie Waters Dixon and their children David and Emily. A daughter, Christine Dixon Vallevona predeceased him in June 1999. Kelly was born in Talladega, Alabama to Brewer and Corinne Dixon on March 26, 1933. His brothers Brewer, Jr., and Cassius Bailey Dixon both predeceased him.



Always the scholar, he obtained his education at Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia (1949-51); University of Alabama B.S. (1951-55), while there was a member of ODK, the Jason's, Phi Beta Kappa, and EA of SAE Fraternity; Harvard Medical School M.D. (1955-59), Internship at Chapel Hill, N.C. (1959-60); and Medical Resident at University Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama (1960-61) and a senior resident at Grady Hospital, Atlanta, GA (1963-65). Kelly served his country as a Captain in the USAF Medical Corp and was stationed in Tachikawa, Japan (1961-63). He met Nancie at Grady Hospital in 1964 and in 1965 they moved to Greenville, S.C. to start practice with Dr. George Wilkinson. He then joined Internal Medicine Associates of Greenville in 1966, (which at that time was known as Craig, Harper, and Howe) retiring from IMA in 2003 (having served as the managing partner from 1990-95). He served as President of the medical staff of the Greenville Memorial Hospital in 1983. He was also a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. Kelly was a member of Christ Church Episcopal, the medical staff of the Greenville Hospital System and St. Francis Hospital System, Greenville County Medical Society, AMA, Medical Society of S.C., the Club of Thirty Nine, Downtown Rotary International, and the Knotty Pine Music Club. He had also served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Greenville Literacy Association. The all-consuming career as a physician somewhat prohibited him from developing outside hobbies and personal interests but he made up for it later in life. Pottery became a passion and in his home studio he turned many beautiful pieces that he shared with family and friends alike. Golf, card games, and attending classes with Nancie in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Furman (Olli) brought him many hours of enjoyment. He was also known in some circles for his little blue 1965 Porsche convertible that he and Nancie brought back from Europe in1965. Reading was a passion until his Parkinson's disease robbed him of that ability. Kelly embraced all of the challenges he faced in his life including polio, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, heart disease, and Parkinson's disease like a champion.



The family is at their residence at 21 Bartram Grove. His body will be at the home on Tuesday, June 18 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. His life will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Christ Church Episcopal, 10 North Church St., Greenville, S.C. at 2:00 p.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery.



Memorials would be welcome and appreciated: Prisma Cancer Institute-Cancer Prevention Program 300 E. McBee Ave. Suite 503, Greenville, S.C., 29601; American Parkinson's Disease Foundation (APDA) 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, New York, 10305, or Christ Church Episcopal 10 North Church St., Greenville, SC 29601.



The family wishes to give special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Larry Gluck, Dr. Robert Bayliss, Dr. Kathleen Woschkolup, Dr. Josh Doll, Interim Hospice, and Comfort Keepers.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.