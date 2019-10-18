|
|
James Lafon Rogers
Greenville - James "Jimmy" Lafon Rogers, age 82, died peacefully in the loving arms of his wife, Harriet, on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Greenville, SC. Jim was born on April 18, 1937 in Latta, SC, to the late Archie Burns and Kathleen Wethington Rogers. Jim grew up in the Floydale community of Dillon County, SC, graduating from Latta High School. In 1959, he received a Civil Engineering degree from the University of South Carolina. He then served in the U.S. Air Force 819th Medical Group at Dyess Air Force base in Abilene, TX. After his military service, he earned a Master's degree in 1964, at the Environmental Engineering School at the School of Public Health at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.
In 1964, Jim came to Greenville, SC with his wife, Harriet, and three children, accepting a position with J E Sirrine Company. In 1969, Jim established his own environmental engineering company, J L Rogers Engineering Co. Inc., later to become Rogers & Callcott Engineers, retiring in 2002. Jim was proud to be associated with the national and state Society of Professional Engineers, serving as a national Director. In addition, he participated in the SC chapters of American Water Works Association and Water and Environmental Association. In 2000, he received a special recognition by his peers, W. T. Linton Award, at the annual SC Water and Environmental Association. Jim was also a member of the Poinsett Club, Commerce Club, Green Valley Country Club, Lake Toxaway Country Club and St. Andrews Society. He enjoyed social gatherings with family and friends, numerous rounds of golf, traveling, music and theatre, dancing, their beloved mountain retreat and sixty years, ten months of marriage to his Harriet.
Left to cherish Jim's memory are: his wife, Harriet Hutchison Rogers, daughter, Talitha Rogers Allen (Bill), Emily Allen and William Allen; son, James (Jay) Lafon Rogers, Jr (Paola), Paul Rogers and Valentina Rogers; and daughter, Lavinia Rogers Plumblee (Lee), Brace Plumblee and Campbell Plumblee, all of Greenville, S.C.
The last member of his immediate family, Jim is survived by his brother-in-law, Gordon McBride, of Hartsville, SC. Jim is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his siblings: Carlisle Rogers, Margaret Crumpler, Mary Catherine Beaver and Bernice McBride. A service will be held for Jimmy L Rogers at St. James Episcopal Church, 301 Piney Mountain Rd., Greenville, SC on October 24th at 3:00 pm, officiated by the Rev. Stephen J. Rhoades, Rector of St. James Episcopal Church. The family will receive family and friends afterwards. A Celebration of Life is planned at The Woodlands at Furman on Nov. 5th, 4:00-5:00pm. A private interment will be held later at M J Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of South Carolina, www.cremationsocietyofsc.com .
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jimmy L Rogers, to the Greenville Area Parkinson Society, 40 John McCarroll Way, Greenville, SC 29607, ph# (864) 905-2574 or on their website www.gapsonline.org. Or to a . The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Skilled Nursing staff, Skilled Dining room staff and Companion Caregivers at The Woodlands at Furman, the Homestead Hospice caregivers, chaplains and doctors for their care and compassion to both Jim and Harriet in easing them through this transition.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019