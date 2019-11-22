Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Vigil
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ghighi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lee Ghighi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lee Ghighi Obituary
James Lee Ghighi

Greenville - James Lee Ghighi, 82, of Greenville, SC, husband of Joan M. Ghighi, passed away Thursday November 21, 2019.

Born in LaSalle, IL.

Jim received a BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and subsequently an MS in math and science from the University of Trenton in New Jersey. Moving to Greenville in 1970, Jim worked for the Texize Chemical Company (now part of Dow Chemical) and retired after 30 years of service.

Jim was also an accomplished musician, having mastered the cornet before his teenage years and the Swiss alp horn later in life, talents he shared generously with the community of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two sons, David L. Ghighi of Bologna, Italy and his wife, Gloria Fellin, and Thomas J. Ghighi of Dallas, TX; and three grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Ghighi, Emma Claire Ghighi, and Alma Ghighi.

The vigil service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with a visitation following until 6:30 p.m.

Jim's funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 Hampton Ave., Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now