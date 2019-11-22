|
James Lee Ghighi
Greenville - James Lee Ghighi, 82, of Greenville, SC, husband of Joan M. Ghighi, passed away Thursday November 21, 2019.
Born in LaSalle, IL.
Jim received a BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and subsequently an MS in math and science from the University of Trenton in New Jersey. Moving to Greenville in 1970, Jim worked for the Texize Chemical Company (now part of Dow Chemical) and retired after 30 years of service.
Jim was also an accomplished musician, having mastered the cornet before his teenage years and the Swiss alp horn later in life, talents he shared generously with the community of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two sons, David L. Ghighi of Bologna, Italy and his wife, Gloria Fellin, and Thomas J. Ghighi of Dallas, TX; and three grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Ghighi, Emma Claire Ghighi, and Alma Ghighi.
The vigil service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with a visitation following until 6:30 p.m.
Jim's funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 Hampton Ave., Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019