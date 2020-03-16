Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown - Chapel
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
James Lewis Crane Sr.

James Lewis Crane Sr. Obituary
Mr. James Lewis Crane, Sr., 85, husband of Sheila Black Crane, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Georgia Canup and Henry Crane.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 35 years, are daughters, Rhonda Roberson, and Janet Crane both of Easley; a son, James Lewis Crane, Jr. (Tammy) of Easley; 3 grandchildren, Ashley Rochester, Daniel McCall, and Seth Crane; a step-grandchild, Charles Bowers; and 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lewis was predeceased by 4 siblings.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6:00-7:30 pm at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
