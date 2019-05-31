James Lilliton "Cotton" Williamson



Greenville - James Lilliton "Cotton" Williamson, 90, husband of Vivian Caldwell Williamson, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.



Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late J.D. and Thelma Moore Williamson, Sr.



James served in the United States Army and he worked in the spinning room at Brandon Mills. He was a member at Washington Avenue Baptist Church.



In addition to his loving wife of 69 years, he is survived by two daughters, Mary Michele "Micki" Dellinger and Lynn White (David); three grandchildren, Jenifer Ensley, Morgan Dorriety (Aaron) and Victoria White; four great grandchildren, Kensley, Nolan, Jett, and Sailor.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin sons, three brothers, and a sister.



A visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest chapel. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, West.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on May 31, 2019