James Madison Noland ll



Ravenel - James Madison Noland ll, died at home in Ravenel, SC on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was Born February 18, 1934 in the family home on Walnut Street in Waynesville, NC. He was the second son of Dewey Harrison Noland and his wife, Lillian Fields Hooks Noland. Known to the family as "Jim", he spent the first six years of his life in Waynesville surrounded by friends and a gaggle of first cousins. He, with his family moved to Alexandria, VA in 1939. His family returned to Waynesville each summer for an extended vacation which provided days filled with camping and fishing with his male cousins. These excursions into the mountains led to an abiding love for the mountains and especially Cataloochee Valley. His love for Cataloochee remained throughout his life.



Jim subsequently graduated from Oak Ridge Military Academy and enrolled in NC State College. Before graduation he enlisted in the US Army and spent a tour of duty in Germany. Upon discharge he returned to NC State and graduated with a degree in industrial management. After working for Burlington industries and Miller Brewing Company, Jim joined Michelin Tire Corp. in 1976 and retired in 1999.



James Madison Noland II is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Julia White Noland, two sons:



James Madison Noland III and Patrick Ferguson Noland, two daughters in law: Katherine Hansen Noland and Leslie Abercrombie Noland and four grandchildren: William Harrison Noland, Helen (Hallie) Ellyson Noland, Christopher James Noland, and Lillian Hansen Noland, and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414 or Hospice of Charleston, 4975 LaCross Road, Suite 200, North Charleston, SC 29406. A funeral service will be held at a future date in Charleston, SC.









