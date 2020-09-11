James 'Jim' McClure DeYoung, Jr.
Greenville - James 'Jim' McClure DeYoung, Jr., 80, husband of Jerry DeYoung, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late James 'Mac', Sr. and Sallie Ballenger DeYoung.
Jim was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church. He was the former owner of Northgate Soda Shop for 41 years.
He is survived by wife Jerry DeYoung; two daughters, Leighton Woodfin (Chester), Elizabeth Poteat (Warren); 5 Grandchildren, Trey Poteat, Sally Poteat, MacKenzie Wenz, Davis Woodfin, and Sarah Beth Woodfin.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Earle Street Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church Missions Programs.
