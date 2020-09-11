1/
James McClure "Jim" DeYoung Jr.
James 'Jim' McClure DeYoung, Jr.

Greenville - James 'Jim' McClure DeYoung, Jr., 80, husband of Jerry DeYoung, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late James 'Mac', Sr. and Sallie Ballenger DeYoung.

Jim was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church. He was the former owner of Northgate Soda Shop for 41 years.

He is survived by wife Jerry DeYoung; two daughters, Leighton Woodfin (Chester), Elizabeth Poteat (Warren); 5 Grandchildren, Trey Poteat, Sally Poteat, MacKenzie Wenz, Davis Woodfin, and Sarah Beth Woodfin.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Earle Street Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church Missions Programs.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Earle Street Baptist Church
or

