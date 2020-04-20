|
|
James "Jim" Michael Glennon, Jr.
Wadmalaw Island - James "Jim" Michael Glennon, Jr., 76, of Wadmalaw Island, SC, husband of Toy Skipper Glennon, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Jim was born December 15, 1943 in Richmond, Virginia. He was the oldest son of the late James M. Glennon, Sr. and Muriel Rosewood Glennon. He was an Army veteran and a Civil Engineer.
Besides his wife of almost 30 years; Jim is survived by three of his four brothers; Phillip M. Glennon (Brenda), Robert M. Glennon (Barbara) and Stephen P. Glennon (Pat); a sister in law, Carol Glennon; by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews; and by his beloved Boykin Spaniel, Tippy. Jim was predeceased by his parents; his brother, John T. Glennon; and by his Boykin hunting companions Hokie Sam and Hokie Jo. A Private Graveside service will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: Boykin Spaniel Rescue C/O Jeannine Culbertson, 1611 Franklin Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or by visiting www.boykinspanielrescue.org.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020