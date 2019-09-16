Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Greenville - James Thomas Miller IV ("Tommy") of Greenville, SC passed away September 9, 2019 peacefully in his home. He leaves behind his two sons, Jamie and Truitt Miller, two grandchildren, Weston and Sloane Miller, and daughter-in-law Ashley Miller. He was born and raised in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School in 1966. He was well-known and loved by the community. He dedicated a lot of his time coaching his boys and others with the YMCA, WPC, Greenville High School, and other club traveling sports teams, including help start the Downtown Soccer Association (DSA).

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, with receiving friends at 1:00 p.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 16, 2019
