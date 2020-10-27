James Nubson
Pawleys Island - James Mack Nubson, 79, of Pawleys Island, formerly of Greenville, SC, husband of Harriet Shirley Nubson passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Born in Boone, IA, he was the son of the late Carroll Linquist and Gerada McDowell Nubson.
Jim was a graduate of Greenville Senior High and served in the United States Navy.
He was a member of St. Paul Waccamaw Methodist Church in Pawleys Island.
Surviving in addition to his wife Harriet are his sons, Martin Nubson (Kara) of Winston Salem, NC and
Jon Nubson (Amanda) of Simpsonville, SC; Grandchildren Hannah (21), Delaney (19) and Jonas (13); Step-Children Sandra Shaw of Pawleys Island, Clay Shaw of Greenville, SC, Charlotte Adams of Atlanta, GA and Rob Kilgore of Greenville, SC.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Online condolences may be left at www.mackeycenturydrive.com