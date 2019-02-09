|
|
The Rev. James P. Stokes
Seneca - The Rev. James P. Stokes entered life eternal on February 7, 2019 after spending his final years at The Lila Doyle Nursing Center in Seneca, SC. Born in Greer on March 14, 1926, he was the son of the late Albert Broadus and Nannie Cora Stokes, also of Greer. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-five years, Marjorie Ussery Stokes, and older brother, Albert Broadus Stokes II.
Rev. Stokes was an alumnus of Furman University and the Southern Baptist Seminary.
Rev. Stokes served Baptist churches in Bethune, Blacksburg, and Seneca Baptist Church, Seneca, SC, where he was Senior Pastor, 1956-1990. Following his first retirement, he also served as pulpit supply for area churches, particularly the First Baptist Church, Central, SC, and as a member of the staff at Trinity Baptist Church in Seneca. His final position was as counselor and minister to any and all at Lila Doyle Nursing Center.
Throughout his years of ministry, he served and was recognized for his distinguished participation in the following: Beaverdam Baptist Association, General Board of SC Baptist Convention, the Associational Seminary Extension Center, as trustee for SC Baptist Hospitals, as trustee for the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and as chairman of Oconee County Centennial Observance.
His support and leadership in the Beaverdam Baptist Association is particularly notable. He served on multiple occasions as moderator, chairman of multiple committees, and leader of many associational initiatives. As much as his service at Seneca Baptist, his participation with the BBA was an important part of his ministry.
The Rev. Stokes is survived by sons: James Porter Stokes II (Barbara Hill) of Anderson, Mark Singleton Stokes (Robbi Stubbs) of Clemson, David Thomas Stokes (Jo Crouse) of Seneca, daughters: Marjorie Nanelle Stokes Cook and Linda Gilliam Moseley (Todd and Landon) of Seneca, and nephews Albert Broadus Stokes II (Carol) and Sidney Caughman Stokes (Rhett) of Anderson. He was grandfather to Dr. James Porter Stokes III (Merrett James) Joshua Preston Stokes (Julianne Meggs) Dr. Erin Elizabeth Stokes, Samuel McMillan Stokes (Ross Bruce), Brent Keith Schipper (Amy McGill), Cody Alan Schipper (Ashley Hunnicutt), Bradley Thomas Stokes (Dusty Davis), Nathaniel Andrew Stokes (Jessie Stewart), Sarah Elizabeth Stokes, Necia Cook Ross (Tripp William Ross), and Wallace Saxon Cook (Courtney Autumn Evans) and great-grandfather to Preston Wallace Stokes, Porter William Stokes, Vivian Elizabeth Stokes, Lukas James Stokes, Charlie Jane Stokes, Brentleigh Denise Schipper, Abby Melyn Schipper, John Tyler Spencer, Sheridan Nicole Spencer, Ryals Elizabeth Stokes, Reese Ellen Stokes, James Porter Stokes IV, and Kenna Alex Cook.
Visitation at the residence, 215 West South First Street, Seneca, SC 29678 from 3 -5 PM, Sunday, February 10, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Seneca Baptist Church.
The family requests no flowers be sent. Memorials to Seneca Baptist Church www.senecabaptist.org or Lila Doyle Nursing Care Facility, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting :
www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 9, 2019