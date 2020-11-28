1/
James R. J. R. (Jim) Gaston
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
James R. (Jim) J. R. Gaston

Moore - Born 11-19-1947, Died 11-23-2020

Born to James and Grace Roof Gaston in Chester, S.C., married to Joyce Bright Gaston of Wellford, S.C. for 32 years. Mr. Gaston was employed by Staubli Corp. and retired after 30 years. He traveled extensively in his job all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico and lived and worked in 29 foreign countries.

He loved life to the fullest, had many interests and hobbies. He was the World Champion "Mr. Fix It Man!" If it wasn't broken, he could make it work even better!

He was best at helping to "fix" broken people and broken lives. He had a ministry that lead over 400 souls to the saving grace of Jesus Christ, just for a few hours on Saturday at the flea market. He was loving, kind, thoughtful, generous man who never met a stranger or was at a loss for words. Mr. Gaston was a Bible scholar, a lover of things of God, a student and teacher of the Bible, a marvelous example of the way a man should live his life.

He will be mourned and missed by hundreds of people whose life he touched.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Woodruff Church of God by Rev. Jonathan Knight and Rev. Kenny Compton.

Due to COVID 19 and other conditions no visitation or reception will be held prior to or following the service. It is requested that masks and social distancing be practiced at the service.

The family request that instead of food or flowers that memorial contributions be made to the Woodruff Church of God, P.O. Box 275, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.

"I'm free from the fear of tomorrow"

"I'm free from the guilt of my past"

I've traded my chains for a glorious crown,

I'm free praise the Lord free at last"

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Woodruff Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 28, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
