Greenville - James Ralph Stewart, Jr. (Jimmy Stewart), died peacefully following a battle with pneumonia in Greenville, SC at St Francis Hospital - Downtown on Saturday, August 1, 2020.



He was 92 years old. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.



Jimmy was born December 6, 1927 in Hickory, NC. He was the son of James Ralph Stewart and Nell Pearl (Wike) Stewart. His formative years were spent in Newberry, SC before his family moved to Hendersonville, NC. After graduating from Hendersonville HS, he enlisted in the US Army and served 18 months, serving a year in the Alaskan theater at the Base Transportation Headquarters conducting morning teletype conferences between the Port of Seattle and the Port of Anchorage. Upon completing his enlistment, he enrolled in Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, OK, where he met and later married the love of his life, Corrinne Cullen in Shawnee, OK on December 21, 1952. They were happily married for 67 years.



He transferred to Furman University where he graduated with a BA degree, and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in Armor in the US Army. He was the very first Battalion Commander of Furman University's ROTC program. After serving with the 2nd Armored Division in Germany, he served in the Reserves and attained the rank of Captain.



He had a long career in education and later moved into administration. Jimmy started his career in 1954 as an English teacher at Flat Rock High School in Flat Rock, NC and then at Hendersonville High School in Hendersonville, NC. He moved his family to Raleigh, NC when he was elected President of the NC Teachers Association. After serving in that role he became the Assistant to the President of Peace College in Raleigh, which encompassed numerous responsibilities. He had the opportunity to return to his college alma mater, Furman University (class of 1952), as the Director of Alumni Programs, and led that department for 13 years. During his tenure the first Alumni Directory was published, the first Alumni College was held, and the Alumni Board changed the words of the beloved Alma Mater to include the women graduates. He finished his career at Greenville Tech as Executive Director of the Greenville Technical College Foundation.



Jimmy was a member of First Baptist Greenville for 48 years. He served as a Deacon and was a member of many committees particularly those involved with Senior Adults and music. He was a member of the Theron Price Sunday School class until due to his disability he moved to the M. T. Anderson class. Besides church and family, Jimmy loved gardening, and his old ancestral home, "Smyland," located in Catawba, NC.



He is survived by his wife, Corrinne Cullen Stewart of Greenville, SC, his son James Ralph Stewart, III and Diana Lynn (Rice) Stewart of Brentwood, TN, two grandsons James Tyler Stewart of Plano, TX and Brandon Taylor Stewart of Brentwood, TN. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Ann Stewart Wicker of Roanoke, VA, along with many cousins, and many dear and loving nieces and nephews. His grandsons were second to none. He and Corrinne traveled often to visit and watch them play in all of their different sporting events. Jimmy truly loved his entire family, and always tried to make the annual Wike Reunion held in Catawba, NC each year.



Jimmy continued to be a big supporter of his Furman University Paladins. While he wasn't able to go to all the events and games like he used to do, he followed the available games on television. He always tried to attend the annual Homecoming celebrations.



A private memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at First Baptist Church Greenville on August 8, 2020. Memorials in his name may be made to the First Baptist Greenville Day School or the First Baptist Greenville Media Center, Children's Section. First Baptist Church Greenville, 847 Cleveland St., Greenville, SC 29601.









