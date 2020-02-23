Services
More Obituaries for James RowlandSr
James Randy RowlandSr

James Randy RowlandSr


1956 - 2020
James Randy RowlandSr Obituary
James Randy Rowland,Sr

- - James Randy Rowland, Sr., 63 passed away 02/20/2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. Born May 31, 1956, he was the son of Ben and Evelyn Rowland of Easley, SC. He is survived by 3 children, James Randall Rowland, Jr, Rebecca Peace and Anthony Rowland, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, a sister Debi Hembree (Chuck), a brother David Rowland (Sandy) and 20 special nephews and nieces. He was a graduate of Carolina High School and employed by Plastic Omnium.

The family would also like to give a special thanks to David and Sandy Rowland who took care of him in this battle with cancer, taking him into their home and giving him love and care 24/7. We also give thanks to Interim Health Care/Hospice and the .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605 (864)232-8439.

The family will have a private memorial.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
