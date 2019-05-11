James Renny Lands, Jr.



Piedmont - James Renny Lands, Jr., 78, of Piedmont, loving husband of Linda M. Lands, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late James Renny Sr. and Lois Dobbins Lands. Renny enjoyed watching sports especially Clemson football, and was an avid fisherman. Renny was retired from the state of South Carolina where he worked in Pickens County for many years and was a graduate from Wofford College with a bachelors degree.



Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Matthew Lands, of Asheville, and Drew Lands of Spartanburg.



A memorial service will be announced by Robinson Funeral Home at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Outdoor Dream Foundation, PO Box 802 Anderson, SC 29622.



The family is at the home.



Published in The Greenville News on May 11, 2019