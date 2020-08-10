James Riddle FloydGreenville - James Riddle Floyd, Sr. of One Eden Drive, Greenville, SC passed away on August 8, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC, he is the son of the late Charles Brown Floyd and Maggie May Riddle Floyd. He is predeceased by an infant brother, Charles Brown Floyd, Jr. and a sister, Nora Yvonne Floyd Hamer of Moncks Corner, SC.He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Surviving are his loving, devoted wife and best friend of 65 years, Barbara Jo Guy Floyd, and three children: daughters: Kathryn Floyd Karlin (husband, Donald Karlin, Jr. ) of Atlanta, GA, and Cynthia Margaret Floyd Williams (husband, Stephen Williams) of Walkersville, MD and son, James Riddle Floyd, Jr. (wife, Lisa Floyd) of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren: Elizabeth Boughton (husband, James Boughton) of High Point, NC; Kathryn Giuliani (husband, Craig Giuliani) of Ijamsville, MD; Stephen Williams, Jr. (wife, Michelle Williams) of Williamsburg, VA; Joseph Williams (wife, Karen Williams) of Walkersville, MD; Scott Weeks, (wife, Luana Weeks) of Goldsboro, NC; Jessica Miller (husband, Jared Miller) of Greenville, SC; Margaret Jack (husband, James Jack) of Indian Land, SC; Barbara Millhausen (husband, Jake Millhausen) of Canton, MD; Thomas Floyd (wife, Ashley Floyd) of Rome, Ga; Jonathan Williams of Walkersville, MD; Emily Floyd, Mitchell Floyd of Greenville, SC; and great-grandchildren, Kathryn & Alana Boughton; Phillip, Jacob & Lucas Giuliani; Lillian, Annabelle and Gwendolyn Williams; James & Abigail Williams; Elizabeth Jack; Oliver Weeks & Jack Millhausen.He attended local Greenville, SC schools, played football (quarterback) and baseball (pitcher) for Parker High School. After graduation in 1954, he entered the US Army, taking his training at Fort Jackson, SC with the 101st Airborne Division and later served in the 5th Division in Augsburg, Germany and Fort Ord, California. During his military service, he married Barbara Jo Guy, his longtime sweetheart. He received an honorable discharge in 1956 and entered Clemson University, graduating in1960 with a BS Degree in Ceramic Engineering.After graduating, he began an energetic, productive and colorful 45-year career, including employment with six corporations. He achieved the title of Vice President in five positions and the title of President of two companies. During his Presidencies, the two companies improved from long-term negative profitability to healthy, profitable companies.His North American business activities carried him into eleven European countries and eight Asian countries. He worked for a Japanese Company (Kyocera International) and a German Company (Schunk Graphite Technology) and four American companies (American Lava Corporation, Reynolds Metals Company, US Graphite Company, and Pure Carbon Company).He authored and published numerous technical and marketing papers in various journals, received several patents, and presented a number of seminars at universities and other professional gatherings.He was a member of the American Ceramic Society (achieving the rank of FELLOW, Chairman of the Electronics Division, and Chairman of the Membership Committee), and was a member of Keramos, an honorary Ceramic Engineering Professional Fraternity.He retired in 2006 in his hometown, Greenville, SC with his beloved wife of 65 years and began a more tranquil life with his loving family of 3 children, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.He was an avid gardener and a devoted Clemson University sports fan.He has been a member of Travelers Rest United Methodist Church for 30 years.Condolences may be made online at jbfloyd54@yahoo.com.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army, which had an important influence in his early life.A visitation with family members will be held on Tuesday August 11, 2020 from 5:00-6:00pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr. Greenville, SC 29609.A Funeral Service for James will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 in The Chapel of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park. A burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Memorial Park.