James Roland Morgan
James Roland Morgan

Greenville - James Roland Morgan, 85, husband of the late Mary Janice Morgan, died Friday, June 26, 2020.

Mr. Morgan will lie in state on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Northwest Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family at www.thomasmcafee.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
