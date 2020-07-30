1/
James Ronald "Ronnie" Calhoun Sr.
James Ronald "Ronnie" Calhoun Sr.

- - James Ronald "Ronnie" Calhoun Sr., 86, husband of Patricia "Patti" Smith Calhoun for 57 years, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Mr. Calhoun was born in Wales, KY to the late Marion Franklin Calhoun and Maxie Anderson Calhoun. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Jimmy Calhoun Jr., and Frank Calhoun; two daughters, Linda Pressley and Felicia Davenport; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother and two sisters; and a grandson, Hunter Calhoun.

Fletcher Funeral Service




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
