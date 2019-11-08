|
James Smith Whitten
Greenville - James Smith Whitten, of Greenville, husband of Beverley K. Whitten died peacefully on October 20, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, 29601, at 2pm, Tuesday, November, 12, 2019. The Reverend Jim Dant will officiate. Friends will be received after the service in the church Fellowship Hall.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019