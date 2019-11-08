Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Greenville
847 Cleveland Street
Greenville, SC
Visitation
Following Services
First Baptist Greenville
847 Cleveland Street
Greenville, SC
James Smith Whitten


1939 - 2019
James Smith Whitten Obituary
James Smith Whitten

Greenville - James Smith Whitten, of Greenville, husband of Beverley K. Whitten died peacefully on October 20, 2019.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, 29601, at 2pm, Tuesday, November, 12, 2019. The Reverend Jim Dant will officiate. Friends will be received after the service in the church Fellowship Hall.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
