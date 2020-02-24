|
|
James Thomas "JT" Henderson
Simpsonville - James Thomas (JT) Henderson, 83, of Simpsonville, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Born in the Fairview Community of Simpsonville, he was the son of the late Franklin Guy Henderson and Marie (Cooley) Henderson.
He is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Patricia (Coker) Henderson; his children, Scot Henderson (Sandra) and Holly Edgeworth (John); his granddaughter, Ariel Edgeworth; his brother, William Henderson; and nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Franklin Guy Henderson, II.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Simpsonville First Baptist Church Chapel. Funeral services will start at 2:00 pm in the Chapel. Burial will follow in the Simpsonville Municipal Cemetery.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020