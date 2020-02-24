Services
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
Resources
More Obituaries for James Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Thomas "Jt" Henderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Thomas "Jt" Henderson Obituary
James Thomas "JT" Henderson

Simpsonville - James Thomas (JT) Henderson, 83, of Simpsonville, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Born in the Fairview Community of Simpsonville, he was the son of the late Franklin Guy Henderson and Marie (Cooley) Henderson.

He is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Patricia (Coker) Henderson; his children, Scot Henderson (Sandra) and Holly Edgeworth (John); his granddaughter, Ariel Edgeworth; his brother, William Henderson; and nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Franklin Guy Henderson, II.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Simpsonville First Baptist Church Chapel. Funeral services will start at 2:00 pm in the Chapel. Burial will follow in the Simpsonville Municipal Cemetery.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -